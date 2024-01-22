ASX up 0.56%: S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach record highs

The Australian sharemarket increased in response to a US rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs, driven by anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.
The S&P/ASX 200 is 0.56 per cent higher at 7,462.40.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 36 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 1.35 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.43 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is IDP Education (ASX:IEL)
, trading 2.57 per cent higher at $21.54. It is followed by shares in Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN)
and Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN)
, trading 6.52 per cent lower at $54.36. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
and South32 (ASX:S32)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2048.00 an ounce.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.68 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.93 US cents.