ASX up 0.56%: S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach record highs

Market Reports

by Peter Milios January 22, 2024 11:33 AM

The Australian sharemarket increased in response to a US rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs, driven by anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 is 0.56 per cent higher at 7,462.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 36 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 1.35 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.43 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is IDP Education (ASX:IEL), trading 2.57 per cent higher at $21.54. It is followed by shares in Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) and Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 6.52 per cent lower at $54.36. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and South32 (ASX:S32).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2048.00 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.68 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.93 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?