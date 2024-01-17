Stocks of the Hour: Intra Energy Corporation, Pinnacle Minerals, Minerals 260

Intra Energy Corporationannounced that pegmatite rock samples collected and assayed during the due diligence process at the Lake Johnston Lithium project contain highly anomalous levels of key lithium pathfinder minerals tantalum and niobium. The sampling covers a 2-kilometre trend of pegmatite outcrops with a further 5 kilometres of the trend yet to be mapped and sampled. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Pinnacle Mineralshas announced updates to their Wirrulla Project. Firstly, the Uranium / REE Wirrulla Project in South Australia has now been granted. Secondly, the recent satellite and radar imagery analysis at the Wirrulla Project has highlighted uranium mineralisation potential and defined a number of priority target areas. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 13.5 cents.Minerals 260has announced new lithium and rare earths targets have been identified at their 100% owned Aston Project, in WA. These targets are the highest lithium-in-soil result for the Aston Project since exploration by Minerals 260 began in May 2023. Shares are trading 3.64 per cent higher at 28.5 cents.