ASX closes 1.1% lower to hit a four-week low

On Tuesday, the Australian sharemarket experienced a significant decline, reaching a four-week low, as risk-off sentiment swept across all sectors, resulting in the S&P/ASX 200 dropping 1.1% to 7414.8 points, its lowest level since mid-December, mirroring the decline in the All Ordinaries index. This decline was influenced by a preceding weakness in European markets due to European Central Bank official Robert Holzmann's cautious stance on potential rate cuts, while US markets were closed for a national holiday on Monday.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 117 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 16 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 74.75 points.The SPI futures are down 87 points.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses was Communication Services, down 0.54 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 1.76 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Meridian Energy, closing 1.35 per cent higher at $5.25. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand BramblesThe worst-performing large cap was South32, closing 4.21 per cent lower at $3.41. It was followed by shares in Seven Group Holdingsand Evolution MiningJapan's Nikkei has lost -0.68 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.79 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.54 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,052.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.7 per cent lower at US$128.95 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.5 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $-0.19 lower at US$72.49 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.13 US cents.