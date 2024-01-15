ASX closes flat: Energy surges over 2%

Aus shares closed flat, while Santos' NT gas project received the green light. Super Retail rallied on on a $2 billion sales update. At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.03 per cent lower at 7,496.30.FuturesThe Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 23 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 1.5 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 20.5 points.The SPI futures are up 7 points.Best and worst performers The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.11 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 0.81 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Santos, closing 3.71 per cent higher at $7.83. It was followed by shares in JB Hi-Fiand Ampol.The worst-performing large cap was IGO, closing 5.83 per cent lower at $7.59. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand Qantas Airways.Asian marketsJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.99 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.26 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.02 per cent.Commodities and the dollarGold is trading at US$2,057.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.4 per cent lower at US$131.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.11 higher at US$72.79 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.93 US cents.