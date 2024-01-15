ASX closes flat: Energy surges over 2%

Aus shares closed flat, while Santos' NT gas project received the green light. Super Retail rallied on on a $2 billion sales update. At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.03 per cent lower at 7,496.30.FuturesThe Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 23 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 1.5 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 20.5 points.The SPI futures are up 7 points.Best and worst performers The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.11 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, down 0.81 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Santos (ASX:STO)
, closing 3.71 per cent higher at $7.83. It was followed by shares in JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)
and Ampol (ASX:ALD)
.The worst-performing large cap was IGO (ASX:IGO)
, closing 5.83 per cent lower at $7.59. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)
.Asian marketsJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.99 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.26 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.02 per cent.Commodities and the dollarGold is trading at US$2,057.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.4 per cent lower at US$131.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.11 higher at US$72.79 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.93 US cents.