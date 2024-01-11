Stocks of the Hour: Norfolk Metals, Aspire Mining, Lumos Diagnostics

Norfolk Metalshas announced that phase 2 drilling has commenced at the Orroroo Uranium Project. Executive Chairman Ben Phillips comments: “The maiden drill program has proceeded as scheduled and we are pleased to see the team back in the field so early in January." Shares are trading 2.63 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.Aspire Mining (ASX: AKM) has announced findings from a Coal Classification and Value in Use Study conducted on a marketing sample representative of coal expected to be produced from the Ovoot Coking Coal Project from clean coal composites prepared from borehole sample float/sink analysis. Shares are trading 20.69 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Lumos Diagnosticshas signed two new agreements with leading global women’s health company Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The agreements include contracts for the development of, and intellectual property rights for, custom reader and point-of-care technologies. The IP agreement has a value of US$10M (non-refundable) payable to Lumos by the end of June 2024. Shares are trading 13.41 per cent higher at 9.3 cents.