ASX down 0.16% at noon: inflation in Australia decreased to 4.3% in November

In November, inflation in Australia decreased to 4.3%, which was lower than the expected 4.4%, marking a crucial economic data point that will influence the Reserve Bank's upcoming monetary policy decision in February. Despite some predictions of another rate hike, market expectations in Australia favour a rate cut in August, while globally, traders are increasingly betting on rate cuts due to central banks' efforts to control inflation.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.16 per cent lower at 7,508.50.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 11 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.42 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Aristocrat Leisure, trading 1.92 per cent higher at $40.43. It is followed by shares in Pro Medicusand JB Hi-FiThe worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources, trading 4.47 per cent lower at $64.11. It is followed by shares in IGOand Newmont CorporationGold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 66.85 US cents