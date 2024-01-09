ASX up 1.01% at noon: Australia's retail sales rise 2% in November

Australian retail trade exceeded market expectations by rising 2% in November, driven by Black Friday sales, with a year-on-year increase of 2.2%. This data holds significance as the central bank monitors economic slowdown signals to address inflation, with a key event being the upcoming quarterly consumer price index report in February after the bank's extended summer break.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.01 per cent higher at 7,527.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 75 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.17 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.29 per cent.The best-performing large cap is ResMed, trading 5.36 per cent higher at $26.34. It is followed by shares in South32and Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ, trading 1.60 per cent lower at $6.15. It is followed by shares in Suncorp Groupand InfratilGold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 67.31 US cents.