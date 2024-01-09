Stocks of the Hour: Si6 Metals, Widgie Nickel, Kingsrose Mining

Si6 Metalshas announced, following shareholder approval and agreement of final terms of the formal acquisition and JV agreements, that the company expects to complete the acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in a portfolio of exploration licences in Brazil from Foxfire Metals in early 2024. Foxfire Metals is a diversified exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical minerals in underexplored regions of Brazil. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.6 cents..Widgie Nickelhas announced a substantial uplift of 75 per cent to the Gillett nickel deposit in its latest mineral resource estimate. In response, Widgie Nickel Managing Director and CEO, Mr Steve Norregaard, commented, "Gillett is now the largest, highest confidence resource in the company's portfolio, with ample exploration upside remaining." Shares are trading 12.36 per cent higher at 10 cents.Kingsrose Mininghas received approval for drilling at the Porsanger Project in Norway. The Porsanger project sits at the northern end of two converging greenstone belts (the Karasjok and the Kautokeino Belts) that are considered prospective for ultramafic hosted massive sulphide nickel-copperPGE mineralisation. Shares are trading 5 per cent higher at 4.2 cents.