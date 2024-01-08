Energy stocks drive market higher: ASX up 0.18% at noon

Australian shares have shown a modest increase near midday, rebounding from a challenging start to the year. Traders are eagerly awaiting further information regarding global economic inflation concerns.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 7,502.6.Energy stocks are driving the market higher, benefiting from a recent oil price rally in the US. Brent crude increased by 1.5% to $US78.76, while West Texas Intermediate jumped by 2.2% to $US73.81. Additionally, uranium stocks are performing well, with Boss Energy up 8.4% at $4.58 and Paladin Energy rising 4.1% to $1.06, following the UK government's announcement of a significant investment in a high-tech nuclear fuel plant.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 10 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.31 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 3.59 per cent higher at $5.19. It is followed by shares in IDP Educationand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 1.79 per cent lower at $3.84. It is followed by shares in Treasury Wine Estatesand CochlearGold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 67.31 US cents.