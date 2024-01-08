Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Tempest Minerals, Trinex Minerals

Chariot Corporationhas advised that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at 55 cents.Tempest Mineralshas executed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the Elephant project. The terms include $100,000 in cash and shares and a $500,000 exploration commitment for 80% ownership. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.Trinex Mineralshas announced that assay results at the Ross Lake Lithium Project and MAC Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada, confirm the presence of high-grade lithium mineralisation associated with spodumene crystals in lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.