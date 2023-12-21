Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Communication Services

A selection of some of the Communication Services that presented in 2023.Pureprofile (ASX:PPL)
- Martin Filz - CEO - Pureprofile helps brands and media owners identify, connect and engage with more of the people that matter.Comms Group (ASX:CCG)
- Peter McGrath - CEO & Managing Director - Comms Group is an information and communication technology business, providing a comprehensive range of telco and IT related managed services. Comms Group services clients in Australia and internationally including New Zealand and Singapore.Xamble Group (ASX:XGL)
- Ganesh Kumar Bangah - Executive Chairman - Xamble Group (ASX:XGL)
is a leading influencer-centric digital marketing platform, providing brands with end-to-end expertise in influencer marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, and social commerce.Hubify (ASX:HFY)
- Victor Tsaccounis CEO & Nick Fitzgerald CFO - Hubify (ASX:HFY)
provides Australian businesses with a one-stop shop for their telecommunication and IT needs.