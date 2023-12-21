Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Financials

A selection of some of the Financials companies that presented with us in 2023.MoneyMe (ASX:MME)
- Neal Hawkins - Chief Financial Officer - MoneyMe (ASX:MME)
is a digital financial service company that offers fast and easy credit products to tech-savvy Australian consumers and businesses.WT Financial Group (ASX:WTL)
- Keith Cullen - CEO & Managing Director - WT Financial Group (ASX:WTL)
operates with two main divisions: one focusing on B2B operations through subsidiaries (Wealth Today, Sentry Group, and Synchron), and the other handling B2C services under the Spring Financial Group brand.Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG)
- Simon Madder - Managing Director & CEO - Chairman - Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG)
is an Advisory & Capital Group, operating across four key areas in Accounting & Business Advisory, Wealth Management, SMSF and Capital in its three core locations of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.COG Financial Services (ASX:COG)
- Andrew Bennett - CEO - COG Financial Services (ASX:COG)
is Australia’s leading finance broker aggregator and equipment leasing business for small to medium-sized enterprises.Beforepay Group (ASX:B4P)
- James Twiss - CEO - Beforepay Group (ASX:B4P)
operates in the Pay on Demand industry, which has been experiencing rapid growth as customers seek a more flexible and transparent way to manage their personal finances.Findi (ASX:FND)
- Nicholas Smedley, Chairman, Findi (ASX:FND)
is a technology investment company, with a focus on growing India through financial inclusiveness for the underbanked.