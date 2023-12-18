Stocks continue winning streak as S&P500 nears record high

The S&P 500 rose Monday as the market maintained the momentum seen during its seven-week winning streak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, gaining just 0.86 points, or 0.00 per cent, to 37,306.02. The S&P 500 climbed 0.45 per cent to 4,740.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.61 per cent to 14,904.81.The S&P 500 is now 1.2 per cent away from its all-time closing high at 4,796.56 that was reached in January 2022.Apple has decided to halt sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States due to a patent dispute related to the blood oxygen feature technology. This decision follows an order by the US International Trade Commission in October, which raised the possibility of barring Apple from importing its Apple Watches due to patent infringement claims by medical technology company Masimo.US Steel shares surged 26 per cent after Japan’s Nippon Steel said it would buy the company in a deal valued at $14.9 billion.Mega-cap tech names such as Meta Platforms gained nearly 3 per cent, while Google-parent Alphabet jumped more than 2 per cent.As a result, Communication services outperformed in the S&P 500, with the sector up 1.9 per cent. Real Estate was the worst performer.In commodity-related news, oil prices increased by over 1 per cent on Monday due to disruptions in shipping caused by attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. BP also announced a suspension of shipping through the Suez Canal in response to these attacks by militants in Yemen.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 8:50 AM was buying 67.07 US cents.Gold added 0.26 per cent. Silver fell 0.22 per cent. Copper lost 1.11 per cent. Oil gained 1.50 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.50 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.6 per cent, and Paris closed 0.37 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.64 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.97 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.40 per cent lower.The Australian share market closed 0.22 per cent lower at 7,426.36Kelly Partners Groupis paying 0.4392 cents fully frankedAristocrat Leisure LtdIncitec Pivot LtdMacquarie Group LtdInfratil LtdWestpac Banking CorpThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.