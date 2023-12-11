Stocks of the Hour: Grand Gulf Energy, WhiteHawk, MetalsGrove Mining

Grand Gulf Energyhas announced that the Jesse-1A well unexpectedly flowed significant helium to the surface during initial re-entry operations. Managing Director Dane Lance commented, "In the event of a successful flow-test Grand Gulf has the potential to quickly move to production, potentially within 6 months, requiring minimal capex given the existing gathering infrastructure and offtake agreement." Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.WhiteHawkhas announced the addition of a contract order under the current Master Services Agreement for Cyber Risk Services in support of the client’s TPRM services. This additional order represents increased revenues under the existing Master Services Agreement of US$1.2m. Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.MetalsGrove Mininghas entered into a strategic agreement to acquire six new lithium claims in Zimbabwe. MetalsGrove’s Managing Director, Sean Sivasamy, said, "The upfront acquisition terms are modest, allowing the Company to set about rapidly advancing these projects through a targeted exploration campaign early next year." Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 10 cents.