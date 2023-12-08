Weekly market wrap: December 4th to December 7th

The ASX rallied as traders bet that central banks worldwide were finished with raising interest rates. In the United States, there was a growing belief in a rate cut, with a 10.11% chance of a cut by early next year and a 56.8% chance by March.

However, Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell expressed caution, stating that it was "premature to conclude with confidence" about future policy moves, which initially caused uncertainty in the market.

Gold and Bitcoin soared to all-time highs on speculations that central banks might cut rates. Gold reached $2,091.73 an ounce, surpassing its previous all-time high set in August 2020.

Bitcoin surged to $40,000 for the first time since May 2022, with expectations of interest rate reductions and increasing demand from exchange-traded funds.

Goldman Sachs maintained a bearish outlook on lithium, expecting a surplus of 202,000 tonnes in the lithium market next year, despite a rise in global supply. This led to a decrease in price targets for certain lithium-related stocks.

The ASX posted its worst day in six weeks, partly due to concerns that the market might be growing too fast after five consecutive weeks of gains.

Investors sold off commodity stocks amid these worries.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in its final meeting of the year. Economic data had generally met expectations, with signs of moderating inflation.

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, reaching $42,000, bringing its year-to-date gain to 152%.

The ASX experienced a significant rally as traders increasingly bet on the possibility of an RBA rate cut in December next year. This followed disappointing GDP data, with Q3 GDP growth at 0.2%, below market expectations.

The real estate, bank, and technology sectors performed well on this news.

Australia's ongoing trade surplus was supported by exports of iron ore and fossil fuels to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China.

Bitcoin reached a more than 19-month high, demonstrating its growing independence from traditional assets and a low correlation with stocks and gold in 2023.

Energy stocks experienced a short-lived rout as oil prices dropped, primarily due to concerns of oversupply and momentum traders. This drop was exacerbated by record estimates of American crude exports.

China's exports expanded in November, while imports unexpectedly shrank, partly due to disruptions from the previous year's pandemic.

Australia's trade surplus widened as a result of increased exports, especially in metal ores and minerals, and decreased imports.

Rumors circulated about a potential merger between oil and gas companies Santos and Woodside, driven by frustrated investors.

Monday saw mining, real estate, and technology stocks recording gains, while energy stocks finished in the red.

Tuesday witnessed a decline in materials and energy sectors, primarily driven by lower iron ore and gold prices.

Wednesday showcased interest-rate-sensitive real estate, bank, and technology stocks as the best performers.

Thursday witnessed energy stocks as the most volatile sector, while real estate stocks continued their positive momentum.

In a week filled with notable developments and market fluctuations, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and global financial markets experienced significant shifts driven by various overarching themes. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the key events and their impact on different sectors and stocks during the period from Monday, December 4th, to Thursday, December 7th.5-day Sector Performance:Energy: -2.2%Materials: 1.3%Industrials: 0.9%Consumer Discretionary: 0.7%Consumer Staples: 1.8%Health Care: 1.7%Financials: 1.3%Information Technology: 1.6%Communication Services: 1.6%Utilities: -0.9%Real Estate: 3.29%