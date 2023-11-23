Afternoon update: ASX down 0.62% after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Today's theme is all about the fall in energy stocks due to the falling price of crude oil. The falling prices are a result of disagreements within OPEC+ causing a delay in their meeting, diminishing prospects of production cuts by the Saudi-led alliance. Concurrently, US data showed an uptick in oil stockpiles.The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.62 per cent lower at 7,029.60.The SPI futures are down 32 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 0.39 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.88 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Technology One, trading 1.53 per cent higher at $15.94. It is followed by shares in CAR Groupand Medibank PrivateThe worst-performing large cap is Allkem, trading 3.6 per cent lower at $8.56. It is followed by shares in South32and Fortescue Metals GroupJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.29 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -0.24 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.11 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,015.20 an ounce.Light crude is trading $-0.95 lower at US$76.15 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 65.53 US cents.