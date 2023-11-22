The Nuclear Renaissance with Cauldron Energy

by Jonathan Fisher November 22, 2023


Jonathan Fisher serves as the CEO of Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU). Cauldron Energy is primarily engaged in exploration activities, with a specific focus on uranium and critical minerals in the Western Australia region. During the interview, Jonathan shared insights into his background and the historical development of Cauldron Energy, with a particular emphasis on their uranium-related initiatives. He delved into the current global landscape for uranium, highlighting the rising demand driven by the growing adoption of nuclear energy worldwide. Jonathan also made reference to the potential for a substantial increase in uranium spot prices in the near future.

In addition, Jonathan addressed the various political challenges, particularly those specific to Western Australia, that impact the uranium industry. He explored the necessary steps and considerations to potentially change Australia's position on nuclear power. Furthermore, he provided details on the ongoing projects within Cauldron Energy and offered insights into what investors can anticipate from the company in the future.


Interview conducted by The Market Bull Podcast, and be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZWgMwyZH68&t=9s

Jonathan Fisher

Cauldron Energy
Jonathan is a highly experienced professional with degrees in Law, Finance, and Commerce from the University of Western Australia and Macquarie University, boasting two decades of expertise in the resources and corporate industries. Notably, he served as Chief Financial Officer at TNG Ltd, securing $800M in conditional financing support for the Mt Peake project, and as CFO at Tellus Holdings Ltd, successfully obtaining $160M for the Sandy Ridge facility, while also contributing to corporate advisory roles in the nuclear energy sector in Europe during his tenure at Rothschild. Jonathan is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and a fellow of Finsia.

