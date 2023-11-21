Stocks of the Hour: Pure Resources, CuFe, WT Financial Group

Pure Resourcesannounced a LIBS results of 11.7% lithium at their project in Sweden. In response, Pure’s Executive Chairman, Patric Glovac, commented, “Three known spodumene pegmatite occurrences are described just a few hundred metres east of the perimeter boundary of the licence area, at least one of them showing considerable volume proven by drilling.” Shares are trading 64.71 per cent higher at 28 cents.CuFe Ltdhas entered a 12 month contract for port services at Geraldton Port with Fenix Port Services. In response, CuFe Executive Director, Mark Hancock, commented, “The agreements will facilitate the continued export of our high grade iron ore at a time where iron ore prices are performing strongly.” Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.WT Financial Grouphas entered a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of financial advice network Millennium3 Financial Services from Insignia Financial. Commenting on the Acquisition WTL CEO, Keith Cullen, said, “the Acquisition represents a significant opportunity to continue to leverage our robust and scalable infrastructure for the benefit of the advice practices we support. WTL presents as an ideal home for M3 advisers - one where we believe they can and will flourish.” Shares are on a trading halt, last traded at 7.8 cents.