Stocks of the Hour: KNeoMedia, ClearView Wealth, Steadfast Group

To register for today's webinar click here
.
KNeoMedia (ASX:KNM)
has confirmed a further A$700,000 payment from the New York City Dept. of Education. The Company is also pleased to confirm that Tranche 3 has been approved and processed for payment by NYC Department of Energy. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.
ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW)
announced the sale of approximately 39.56 million shares in Centrepoint Alliance (ASX:CAF)
to COG Financial Services (ASX:COG)
, at a share price of 33c per share representing total consideration of $13.05 million. The sale shares represent approximately 19.9% of Centrepoint’s current issued capital. Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 27 cents.
Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF)
announced the successful completion of an institutional placement to raise $280 million. The money raised will fund the upfront acquisition payment for Sure Insurance, the FY24 incremental earn-out payment for Sure Insurance and provide additional debt headroom capacity to fund acquisitions and or potential deferred earn-out payments.Shares are trading 4.44 per cent lower at $5.17.