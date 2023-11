Stocks of the Hour: KNeoMedia, ClearView Wealth, Steadfast Group

To register for today's webinar click here KNeoMediahas confirmed a further A$700,000 payment from the New York City Dept. of Education. The Company is also pleased to confirm that Tranche 3 has been approved and processed for payment by NYC Department of Energy. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.ClearView Wealthannounced the sale of approximately 39.56 million shares in Centrepoint Allianceto COG Financial Services, at a share price of 33c per share representing total consideration of $13.05 million. The sale shares represent approximately 19.9% of Centrepoint’s current issued capital. Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 27 cents.Steadfast Groupannounced the successful completion of an institutional placement to raise $280 million. The money raised will fund the upfront acquisition payment for Sure Insurance, the FY24 incremental earn-out payment for Sure Insurance and provide additional debt headroom capacity to fund acquisitions and or potential deferred earn-out payments.Shares are trading 4.44 per cent lower at $5.17.