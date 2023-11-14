Stocks of the Hour: Altech Batteries, Si6 Metals, True North Copper

Altech Batteries (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) announced that their Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) has managed to expand the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, with no change to plant and equipment. The plant will now focus on solely producing alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product at a rate of 8,000tpa. Shares are trading 10.34 per cent higher at 8 cents.
Si6 Metals (ASX:Si6)
announced assay results from the first two holes drilled at the high-grade Cu-Ag Dibete Project in Botswana. In response, Managing Director, Jim Malone commented, “these results expand the high-grade Dibete Cu-Ag discovery and have confirmed the potentially economic tenor of Cu sulphides related to geophysical anomalies.” Shares are trading 7.14 per cent lower at 0.65 cents.
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)
announced further phenomenal copper assay results from the Mt Oxide project in Queensland. Results continue to confirm the project hosts a large-scale, copper-cobalt-silver system with multiple, wide highgrade Cu-Co steeply dipping shoots and lenses. Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 16 cents.