Stocks of the Hour: Infinity Lithium Corp, TG Metals, 4DMedical

Infinity Lithium Corporationhas advised a grant funding of €18.8 million has been awarded to Tecnología Extremeña del Litio (‘TEL’) for the advancement of the San José Lithium Project. Infinity’s Managing Director and CEO, Ryan Parkin, commented “These first funding commitments for the processing of critical raw materials in Spain places the Company at the forefront of future funding pathways at both the national and European level.” Shares are trading 41.18 per cent higher at 12 cents.TG Metals Limitedhas provided an update on lithium exploration activities at the Lake Johnston Lithium Nickel Gold Project, located in the Lake Johnston greenstone belt in WA. TG Metals CEO, Mr. David Selfe stated; “Since the discovery of the spodumene pegmatites at Burmeister, the deposit models we have been considering have been based on the Earl Grey lithium mine area…..We are eagerly anticipating the next drilling results from Burmeister which we expect assays back in the next 2 weeks.” Shares are trading 16.85 per cent higher at $1.04.4DMedical Limitedannounced the inclusion of the company’s XV LVAS® procedure to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual, final payment rates for hospital outpatient-based services, effective 1 January 2024. 4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras said: I am very excited by this progress in the commercialisation of our technology, and the positive impact this reimbursement decision will have upon doctors and their patients.” Shares are trading 52.17 per cent higher at 70 cents.