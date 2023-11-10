Former Wallabies Captain Simon Poidevin speaks out about the current rugby culture

Simon Paul Poidevin, born on October 31, 1958, is a retired Australian rugby union player renowned for his illustrious career. Notably, he played a pivotal role in the Wallabies' historic achievements, including the 1980 Bledisloe Cup victory against New Zealand, the 1984 "grand slam" tour of Britain and Ireland, and the 1991 Rugby World Cup triumph. Poidevin, a distinguished captain, stands among a select group of four Australian rugby icons to have secured rugby union's Grand Slam, claimed a series win in New Zealand, and earned a Rugby World Cup title.