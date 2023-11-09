Stealth Global Holdings Research Report: Update post FY23 result

Corporate Connect Research Analyst Joh Snyman has released a flash report for Stealth Global Holdings (ASX:SGI)
.
SGI recently reported its FY23 results, delivering a record profit and building on the steady improvement of recent years. The strong result was driven by solid organic growth, recent acquisitions and associated scale benefits, combined with positive supply and demand dynamics.
Highlights from the result include Group revenue from continuing operations of $111.0m (+11.4% on pcp), underlying Group EBITDA of $5.5m (+12.1%), and underlying EBIT of $2.5m (+9.3%). Underlying EBITDA margins improved slightly from 4.9% in FY22 to 5.0% in FY23.
See the full report by downloading the link here: https://www.sharecafe.com.au/company/stealth-global-holdings-ltd/