Empire Energy Group Research Report: The Empire strikes gas

Company News

by Richard Close November 09, 2023 05:11 PM

Corporate Connect Research Analyst Richard Close has released a flash report for Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG).

Empire Energy provides exposure to the development of the world class unconventional gas resource located in the Beetaloo Sub basin in Australia’s Northern Territory. The company’s recent work program on the Carpentaria Project (EP187) in the East Beetaloo has produced commercial flow rates from their initial horizontal wells drilled into the Velkerri B shales as well as successfully driving down unit drilling and completion costs – a crucial metric in the unconventional shale gas industry.

See the full report by downloading the link here: https://www.sharecafe.com.au/company/empire-energy-group-limited/

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.