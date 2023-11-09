ASX up 0.42%: Best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary

Australian stocks are building on their early gains as Thursday's trading session unfolds, displaying resilience in the face of a turbulent Wall Street session marred by worries about the worldwide economic outlook and interest rate fluctuations.At around noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.42 per cent higher at 7,024.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 35 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.91 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 3.33 per cent.The best-performing large cap is South32, trading 2.57 per cent higher at $3.19. It is followed by shares in Mineral Resourcesand AllkemThe worst-performing large cap is Xero, trading 9.39 per cent lower at $103.95. It is followed by shares in Newmont Corporationand ResMedMost Asia-Pacific markets edged higher Thursday after indexes in the region fell for two straight days, as investors focus on inflation data from China.South Korea’s main index, the Kospi, dropped 3.24% in the last two sessions, erasing more than half of what it gained earlier in the week when the country re-imposed a ban on short selling.Market participants now await October consumer prices data from China, which is expected to fall 0.1% year-on-year according economists polled by Reuters. Producer prices are expected to decline 2.7%, according to a Reuters poll.The Kospi rose 0.07%, inching higher after two days of declines, while the Kosdaq opened lower at 0.21%.Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.28% at open, and the Topix was flat.Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,700, higher than its last close of 17,568.46.Gold is trading at US$1955.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.3 per cent higher at US$127.70 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.78 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 64.07 US cents.