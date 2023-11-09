Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Immutep, European Metals Holdings, QX Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM)
announced the initial Exploration Target shows Limon is on track to be a substantial gold-silver deposit. In response, Sunstone Managing Director Malcolm Norris commented, “we believe there is every potential for a staged development at Bramaderos with Limon being the higher grade, lower cost, first off development that paves the way for a larger development across multiple porphyry deposits of gold, copper and silver.” Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.
Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the completion of patient enrollment in the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial evaluating efti. The Phase IIb trial enrolled 171 patients at over 30 centres across the United States, Europe, and Australia. Shares are trading 2.5 per cent lower at 29.25 cents.
European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH & AIM:EMH) announces a robust Cinovec LCP process flowsheet and which will provide a strong foundation for the execution of the Cinovec Project. In response, Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said: “the pilot programme data is now being used to confirm design and engineering for the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study being completed by DRA Global and which remains on-track for completion in the current quarter, and also for the post-DFS detailed design.” Shares are trading flat at 62 cents.
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)
announced that drilling is underway at the large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project in the western USA with two 500m drill holes initially planned. In response, the QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said, “the Liberty Lithium Project is potentially a huge prize, being a large scale lithium brine target in a deep closed basin with all the hallmarks for success including the right geochemistry, geophysics and the geological setting.” Shares are trading 8.82 per cent higher at 3.7 cents.