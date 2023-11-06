Afternoon update: ASX currently trading 0.23% higher as investors await Fed decision

Market Reports

by Peter Milios November 06, 2023 03:02 PM


Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index briefly exceeded 7,000 points for the first time in over two weeks, with a 0.3 percent gain of 20.1 points, as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the Reserve Bank's cash rate decision on Tuesday. The ASX has since fallen below that figure, currently trading higher by 0.23 percent. Additionally, the All Ordinaries index rose by 0.3 percent

Futures

The SPI futures are up 21 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 1.54 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.87 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 5.56 per cent higher at $3.705. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE).

The worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 2.5 per cent lower at $5.46. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Computershare (ASX:CPU).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 1.10 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 2.52 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.71 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,994.70 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.54 higher at US$81.05 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.14 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.