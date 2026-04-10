Swiss Court Drops UBS Money Laundering Proceedings

Switzerland’s Criminal Court has officially discontinued proceedings against global financial services firm UBS concerning a suspected money laundering case in Mozambique. The significant decision, announced on Friday, relates specifically to alleged actions taken by Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired in a state-engineered merger in 2023. UBS, a cornerstone of the global financial sector, provides a comprehensive array of banking, wealth management, and asset management services to clients worldwide.

The court reached its pivotal conclusion based on the premise that Credit Suisse, whose historical conduct was central to the inquiry, no longer exists as a criminal-law entity following its absorption into UBS three years prior. This dissolution, according to the court, negates the possibility of carrying forward the criminal proceedings. Swiss federal prosecutors had, in December, formally accused Credit Suisse of failing to adequately prevent money laundering in Mozambique. This complex case originated from substantial loans granted to the African nation’s tuna fishing fleet approximately a decade ago, which subsequently plunged the country into a severe economic crisis. Prosecutors had vigorously contended that both Credit Suisse and, by extension, its legal successor, UBS, bore liability for these alleged failings.

UBS was quick to articulate its satisfaction with the court’s ruling. In a promptly issued statement, the banking giant affirmed, “We welcome the court’s recognition that UBS cannot be held liable in this matter, as such liability cannot be transferred to a legal successor through a merger.” This stance underscores UBS’s argument that corporate mergers do not automatically transfer criminal culpability. While the decision provides immediate relief for UBS, it is important to note that the court’s ruling remains subject to appeal, indicating the potential for further legal developments in this intricate financial saga.