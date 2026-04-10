Ackman Courts Bolloré in Universal Music Bid

US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman pursued Universal Music Group (UMG) with a direct approach to French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, the company’s largest shareholder. Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management tabled a $64 billion bid, reportedly found Bolloré’s response “music to my ears,” with his camp “intrigued.” He declared, “Without Bolloré, we don’t have a transaction.” UMG, the world’s largest music company and home to artists like Taylor Swift, focuses on recording, publishing, and merchandising. Its board reviews Pershing’s unsolicited offer.

Vincent Bolloré wields significant influence, controlling just under 32% of UMG directly and indirectly. His Parisian holding group has not commented on Ackman’s offer, seen as a test of the tycoon’s distinctive business approach. Bolloré built his empire through strategic stake-building and “creeping control,” notably with Havas. His UMG acquisition via Vivendi’s 2021 spin-off is considered a success, significantly boosting his family’s estimated wealth.

Market analysts, including JPMorgan, express skepticism regarding the proposal’s success. They suggest Universal will struggle to endorse a bid that “materially undervalues” the group. Key factors cited include Bolloré’s complex group ownership structure and its strong net cash position of approximately 5.6 billion euros ($6.55 billion). Analysts believe Bolloré is unlikely to sell at a discount, reduce his influence, or deviate from his historical preference for a European listing and domicile for UMG.

Ackman, holding a 4.7% stake, offers shareholders stock swaps for cash or a new US-listed entity. Industry executives deem Bolloré’s decisions unpredictable, but experts foresee a “coldly analytical” assessment, consistent with his value-unlocking strategy.