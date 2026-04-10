Central Banks Reverse Course as Inflation Reignites

Australia’s central bank leads a global monetary policy reversal, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) now reversing its 2025 rate cuts. Initiated in February, this move targets a stubborn “services inflation conundrum” hindering price stability worldwide. Australian households face a second hiking cycle, as the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of New Zealand similarly signal likely rate increases amidst unmet inflation mandates. US data recently showed core PCE inflation climbing at a 3.4 per cent annualised pace over six months, exceeding the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target.

Consumer price pressures stem from persistent wage-sensitive services inflation, following a brief, transient period of “goods” price deflation from reopened supply chains. Elevated government spending exacerbates this, straining labour supply and fueling productivity-adjusted wage growth. Financial markets anticipate further RBA rate increases, with expectations of 56 basis points by November, potentially pushing the cash rate to approximately 4.65 per cent, or even beyond 5 per cent.

This challenging environment prompts warnings about an impending credit cycle. Jeffrey Gundlach, founder of US fund manager DoubleLine, highlighted the precarious position of small and mid-sized companies. DoubleLine is a prominent investment management firm specialising in fixed income and other asset classes. He warns that debt issued during the near-zero rate period of 2020-2021 is now maturing into a significantly higher interest rate landscape, setting the stage for potential defaults and insolvencies. Australia’s inflation challenge is largely political; government spending remains at its highest share of GDP since World War II. Without fiscal discipline, a severe recession may be imposed to curb demand and control inflation.