NOVONIX Research Report: The graphite/anode hustle begins as a global panic sets in

by Peter Milios November 03, 2023 09:38 AM

Corporate Connect Research Analyst Di Brookman has released a flash report for NOVONIX (ASX:NVX)

NOVONIX has been awarded a substantial grant of US$100 million by the US Department of Energy, subject to matching funding by NOVONIX. This significant financial injection is intended to support the expansion of synthetic graphite anode materials production at the Riverside plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

