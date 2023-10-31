IFS spotlights mining's ESG evolution

IFS, the global cloud technology provider, will lead a panel discussion at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) today, focusing on harnessing cutting-edge technology to transform mining operations and achieve sustainability and ESG targets, especially achieving Net-Zero Emissions (NZE) in a changing regulatory environment.Joining the conversation alongside IFS Enterprise Asset Management Evangelist Bas Beemsterboer is Sam Lau, Superintendent Production Accounting & Reporting - IPRO at the multinational mining giant BHP, and Ian Dixon, Senior Operational Technical Engineer at the global coal pure-play Peabody Energy.The panel, facilitated by Chief Technology Officer Vijay Jaswal, explores the dynamic intersection where sustainability, technology, and strategic evolution converge.EAM specialist Bas Beemsterboer says that the mining industry is at a pivotal juncture, with the merging of Resilient Asset Management, tech advancements, and ESG reforms signaling a new dawn.“Asset performance management is broader than a piece of technology, but rather a concept that aligns and fits the asset management strategies with the strategic objectives of the company, empowered with enhanced capabilities due to the advanced level of technology and end-to-end operational data available at their fingertips,” Mr Beemsterboer said.“By leveraging asset performance management tools, mining organisations can both optimise operational efficiency as well as minimising environmental impact, ensuring success on both fronts.”Mr Beemsterboer also notes the important role that technology and data analytics can play in promoting sustainable mining practices and ESG compliance within the mining industry, such as the electrification of mines.“We can already see the evolution to electrified mining sites is fast approaching, and mining organisations are looking to migrate their assets from diesel-powered to electric powerchains. As this migration occurs, the requirement for organisations to properly manage and maintain these assets remains a key imperative. But with the introduction of AC (alternating current) motors comes increased electricity consumption.”“With 45 per cent of the world’s electricity consumed by these motors, and with 95 per cent of the total cost of ownership of these motors through the energy it consumes, asset performance management tools will play an increasingly vital role in being able to detect and prevent energy waste, for optimal performance from both a sustainability and cost lens.”Sam Lau, Superintendent Production Accounting & Reporting - IPRO at BHP says that asset performance management was an important tool in ensuring that BHP could maintain environments in the communities surrounding their mining sites.“Community partnerships are vital to value creation. Asset Performance Management Systems has been a critical enabler for BHP’s Air Quality Management Systems to operate in the townships of Newman and Port Hedland, to ensure that our frontline operations can make better, faster and more consistent decisions to eliminate dust,” Mr Lau said.“As an example, a key control for dust is moisture. However, excessive moisture results in problematic handling and increased diesel consumption from railing and shipping. So we use the advanced insights from asset performance management to provide our analytical teams with seamless access to data to complete thorough investigations to implement smart and sustainable preventative controls.”Ian Dixon, Senior Operational Technical Engineer at Peabody Energy sees incremental steps through end-to-end analysis as the immediate first step mining organisations should be taking in order to balance ESG and profitability goals.“We often forget the importance of incremental steps, such as automated data collection, robust monitoring and standardised processes across sites, as the key levers towards reducing waste and increasing efficiencies,” said Mr Dixon.“Asset performance management helps by providing centralised platforms and processes to bring together a multitude of contextual information, that gives business leaders with a broader view of asset performance and impact, while allowing for faster decision making to manage reaching both ESG and profitability targets.”Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer at IFS sees the upcoming panel as an opportunity to understand the full potential that best-in-class asset performance management can provide to mining companies.“This panel brings together industry leaders from some of Australia’s largest mining organisations to share their thoughts and experiences on how technology has transformed their operating capabilities. It's clear that technology is paving the way for a 'new dawn' in how mining organisations operate."The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is running from 31 October to 2 November 2023 and is held at the ICC Sydney.