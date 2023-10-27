Stocks of the Hour: Industrial Minerals, Vital Metals, Chariot Corporation

Industrial Mineralshas secured an exclusive option to acquire an 80% interest in the non-construction material mineral rights, at the Pippingarra Quarry Project near Port Hedland. In response, IND’s Managing Director Jeff Sweet commented, “In the event of an economic discovery, the granted mining lease and associated mining infrastructure provides the capacity to expedite the development of the Project.” Shares are trading 105.56 per cent higher at 92.5 cents.Vital Metalsannounced that Shenghe’s cornerstone investment will allow the Company to establish a new leadership team, and progress the development of the large-scale Tardiff deposit at its Nechalacho Project in Northwest Territories, Canada. Vital Interim Chairman Richard Crookes said, “this strategic investment will allow us to progress our development plans for the world-class Tardiff rare earth deposit at Nechalacho with a refreshed management team that is focused on this goal.” Shares last traded at 1 cent.Chariot Corporationannounced that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) at 12:00pm (AEDT) today. In response, Managing Director Shanthar Pathmanathan commented, “The IPO is the result of the great work of our joint lead managers, corporate and technical teams, advisors and our key supporters in the capital markets.”