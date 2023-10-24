Afternoon update: ASX up 0.16%, Energy leads sectors

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.16 per cent higher at 6,855.1.Futures
The SPI futures are up 9 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.56 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.64 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
, trading 4.34 per cent higher at $3.74 It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)
and New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC)
.
The worst-performing large cap is South32 (ASX:S32)
, trading 2.45 per cent lower at $3.19. It is followed by shares in Allkem (ASX:AKE)
and Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.55 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.83 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.30 per cent.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,988.20 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.51 higher at US$86 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.54 US cents.