Afternoon update: ASX up 0.16%, Energy leads sectors

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.16 per cent higher at 6,855.1.The SPI futures are up 9 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.56 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.64 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 4.34 per cent higher at $3.74 It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand New Hope CorporationThe worst-performing large cap is South32, trading 2.45 per cent lower at $3.19. It is followed by shares in Allkemand Incitec PivotJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.55 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.83 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.30 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,988.20 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.51 higher at US$86 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 63.54 US cents.