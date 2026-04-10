Magellan Merger Approved Amid Broader Market Retreat

Magellan Financial Group shareholders have overwhelmingly endorsed the company’s merger with Barrenjoey, marking a significant strategic move for the Australian investment management firm. Magellan, which specialises in global equities and global listed infrastructure investments, received strong backing for the deal. This pivotal approval comes as the Australian share market experienced a retreat near noon AEST, influenced by broader economic conditions and anticipation of international developments.

The broader market dip was also felt across key commodities, with iron ore prices softening ahead of the incoming BHP chief’s visit to China. The world’s biggest miner, BHP, however, announced significant operational gains from its adoption of artificial intelligence. The innovative technology has enabled the company to detect problematic objects that could damage machinery, resulting in impressive annual savings of $50 million. In a separate but related development, major iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has reiterated its commitment to removing fossil fuels from its operations by early next year, signaling a strong pivot towards sustainability within the mining sector.

Beyond the immediate market movements, Australia’s regional bank chief executives are reportedly facing an ongoing challenge to keep pace with their larger counterparts. Major banks are investing approximately $1.5 billion each year into technology and artificial intelligence, creating a substantial competitive gap that smaller lenders are struggling to bridge effectively. In other notable wealth news, mining billionaire Chris Ellison, founder of MinRes, is preparing to sell his opulent Perth mega-mansion. The property set a record $57.5 million price in 2009, a benchmark that remains unbroken in Western Australia’s capital.