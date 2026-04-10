Magellan Financial Group Reveals Strong Proxy Support for Barrenjoey Merger

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX: MFG) has released its presentation slides and proxy summary for the 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled to address the proposed merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners Group Holdings Pty Limited. Magellan Financial Group Ltd is an innovative financial services group with global distribution capabilities, specialising in investment management solutions across public, private, and alternative markets. The proxy summary reveals significant shareholder backing for the key resolution, with 91.16% of votes cast in favour of the proposal to issue consideration shares required for the acquisition, while 7.75% voted against.

The EGM materials detail MFG’s proposal to acquire all remaining issued capital in Barrenjoey that it does not currently hold. This follows a recent transaction in March 2026 where MFG increased its economic interest in Barrenjoey to approximately 46.42% by acquiring an additional ~10% stake from an affiliate of Barclays Bank PLC. This incremental acquisition was funded through a $130 million institutional placement and a $20 million share purchase plan. The proposed merger implies a headline valuation of $1,616 million for Barrenjoey on a 100% basis, with an implied LTM P/E of 15.0x on a pre-synergies basis.

The company’s board has highlighted that the merger aims to create a diversified client-focused financial services group, leveraging deep expertise across investment management, corporate finance, equities, and capital markets. It is anticipated to enhance client offerings, attract and retain talent, and strengthen MFG’s balance sheet. Following the initial announcement of the merger on March 2, 2026, MFG’s share price saw a positive market reaction, closing up 21.9% on the following trading day, indicating market support. The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the issue of consideration shares to facilitate the proposed acquisition.