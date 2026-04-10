Tamawood Declares Fully Franked Interim Dividend Amidst Solid Financial Standing

Tamawood Limited has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 11 cents per share, maintaining its payout from the prior financial year. The dividend is scheduled for payment on 5 June 2026. Tamawood Limited is an Australian property development and home building company operating primarily in Queensland, specialising in constructing residential properties and managing related development projects. The Board’s decision to declare this interim dividend reflects the company’s consistent performance and commitment to shareholder returns.

The announcement underscored Tamawood’s robust financial health, confirming its continued debt-free status. The company reported a strong cash balance exceeding $10 million, providing significant liquidity and financial resilience. This substantial cash reserve is a key indicator of its prudent financial management and ability to navigate market fluctuations without external debt burdens, offering a stable base for its operational activities.

Despite the prevailing economic pressures, which include ongoing increases in interest rates, rising fuel prices, and broader cost-of-living challenges impacting consumers, Tamawood has observed encouraging market trends. The company stated that enquiry levels for its residential offerings are currently on par with those recorded during the corresponding period of Financial Year 2025. Furthermore, Tamawood reported a slight improvement in its conversion rates, indicating effective engagement with prospective clients and continued demand for its property developments despite a challenging consumer landscape.

This positive operational update, coupled with a steady dividend declaration and a strong balance sheet, illustrates Tamawood’s ability to sustain its business model in a complex economic environment. The company continues to be authorised by Managing Director Tim Bartholomaeus.