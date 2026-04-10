Flynn Gold Ramps Up Exploration at Tasmanian Gold Projects

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) recently announced a significant ramp-up in its gold exploration activities at the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania. An Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects across Tasmania, Flynn Gold focuses on discovering and developing gold, tin, and tungsten resources. The new phase of exploration at Golden Ridge is set to resume shortly with a surface trenching program at the Brilliant Prospect. This work aims to test for extensions of high-grade gold mineralisation within the 3-kilometre contact zone situated between the Brilliant and Trafalgar deposits. The company is also evaluating the potential for Golden Ridge to become a future gold processing hub for its regional assets.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston, noted the progress at their Western Tasmanian projects while highlighting the immediate focus on Golden Ridge. Mr Marston stated the company intends to test for shallow extensions to high-grade gold mineralisation and advance plans for a processing hub. A trenching program at the Brilliant Prospect, comprising eight trenches for approximately 400 metres combined length, has received approval and will commence soon. This program is designed to verify historical results and test for extensions of shallow mineralisation along trend to the north-east of historical workings.

Concurrently, Flynn Gold provided an update on its nearby Mangana Project, where a Tasmanian Government co-funded diamond drilling program has been completed. Recent sampling at Mangana confirmed high-grade gold mineralisation, with results including up to 63.0g/t Au from quartz veins at the Golden Entrance Adit No. 1 and 10.5g/t Au from surface rock-chip samples. While drilling confirmed target structures at depth, high-grade ore shoots were not intersected in this specific program. Additionally, sampling at the Buckland Prospect yielded exceptional grades of up to 97.4g/t Au, establishing it as a priority follow-up target. The Mangana Project remains an early-stage venture with the potential to contribute future gold resources to a processing hub at Golden Ridge.