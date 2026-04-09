DeVere Group Urges AI Exposure Amidst Global Tensions

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, asserts that investors should increase their exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. De Vere Group provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to international clients. This advice comes amidst heightened global volatility, including the Iran conflict, which risks distracting markets from one of the decade’s most powerful structural growth trends. Green highlights that Big Tech is accelerating capital expenditure into AI infrastructure, with Meta’s multi-billion-dollar commitment to advanced AI models underscoring the intense competition and substantial spending.

Leading firms are collectively dedicating hundreds of billions to AI buildouts, with global AI-related capital expenditure projected to surpass $300 billion annually within years, driven by hyperscalers and enterprise adoption. The demand for semiconductors continues its surge, as advanced models require exponentially greater compute power, a factor Green identifies as the “bottleneck of the AI economy.” This trend has seen revenues for companies like Nvidia more than triple year-on-year at peak points, while other chipmakers and suppliers report sustained order backlogs. Consequently, those supplying essential tools for AI, including advanced packaging specialists and cloud infrastructure providers, are well-positioned to benefit.

Green stresses that despite increased geopolitical risk and market volatility, the trajectory of AI investment remains intact and is intensifying. He cautions that investors who allow short-term headlines to obscure long-term structural shifts risk missing a defining opportunity. History teaches that structural innovation cycles persist through conflict and uncertainty, with major technology firms actually increasing their capital expenditure commitments rather than reducing them. Moreover, AI adoption is also accelerating cybersecurity spending, forecast to exceed $250 billion, as systems grow more complex. Diversified exposure across the AI supply chain, rather than to any single company, offers a more resilient approach to participating in this ongoing technological revolution.