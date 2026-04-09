Swiss Banks Unite to Test Franc Stablecoin

Six prominent Swiss banks, spearheaded by global financial services firm UBS, have announced a collaborative effort to trial potential applications for a Swiss franc-pegged stablecoin. This initiative, undertaken jointly with Swiss Stablecoin AG, involves launching a secure digital live environment, known as a sandbox. The aim is to explore ways to connect blockchain applications with the Swiss franc, ultimately strengthening the nation’s digital money ecosystem. Participating institutions include UBS, PostFinance, Sygnum, Raiffeisen, ZKB, and BCV, with the program open to other banks.

The move comes as financial institutions worldwide grapple with the expanding stablecoin industry and the broader growth of cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, typically backed by traditional currencies. While some lenders view them as potential competitors, many are actively seeking ways to integrate blockchain technology into their own businesses. UBS noted that there is currently no regulated Swiss franc-pegged stablecoin with widespread application in Switzerland.

Banks globally are increasingly experimenting with stablecoins, often forming alliances to trial the technology. Last year, a group of 10 European banks, including ING, UniCredit, and BNP Paribas, established a company to launch a euro-pegged stablecoin slated for the second half of 2026. Separately, another consortium featuring Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and UBS also revealed plans to explore stablecoin issuance. Although the stablecoin market has grown significantly, it is presently dominated by El Salvador-based Tether, with demand for existing bank-issued stablecoins remaining limited. The Swiss sandbox trials are scheduled for 2026.