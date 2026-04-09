US Treasury Secretary Pushes for Crypto Clarity

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has intensified his call for Congress to enact federal rules for digital assets, advocating for the passage of the Clarity Act. Bessent reiterated that clear regulations are crucial to ensure cryptocurrency development and investment remain domiciled within the United States. His push highlights a broader government effort to establish a robust framework for the rapidly evolving digital finance sector.

In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Bessent highlighted the current “unclear” regulatory framework for digital asset markets, attributing “predictable consequences” to this uncertainty. He noted that a growing share of crypto development has relocated to jurisdictions with clearer guidelines, such as Abu Dhabi and Singapore. Abroad, firms reportedly have a better understanding of registration processes, operational standards, and compliance, making the benefits of domiciling in the U.S. often outweighed by the risks. This echoes the long-standing argument from the crypto industry that existing rules are inadequate.

The Clarity Act, a culmination of years of industry lobbying, aims to establish federal rules for digital assets, which proponents argue are essential for companies to operate with legal certainty in the U.S. The legislation has faced delays, primarily due to a dispute between the banking and cryptocurrency sectors over the treatment of interest and other rewards paid on stablecoins, with banks pushing for language to prohibit such practices. Despite these challenges, the House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in July. Bessent previously stated in February that the bill would provide “great comfort to the market” amidst volatility, despite efforts by some cryptocurrency firms to obstruct its passage, citing bipartisan support for its enactment.