Tamboran Announces Retail Entitlement Offer Dates and Underwriting Details

Tamboran (ASX: TBN), an ASX-listed company that operates within the Australian market, has announced key details for its Retail Entitlement Offer. This capital raise, aimed at supporting the company’s business activities, includes a detailed timetable for eligible securityholders and outlines significant underwriting arrangements. The announcement provides crucial clarity for the offer’s execution and the financial mechanisms in place to ensure its success.

The entitlement offer schedule sets the Record Date for Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 7:00 pm. The Retail Offer will open on Monday, April 13, 2026, with offer booklets and acceptance forms dispatched. It is scheduled to close on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 5:00 pm. Results are anticipated on Thursday, April 30, 2026. New CDIs are expected to be issued by Monday, May 4, 2026, commencing trading the next day, with holding statements despatched by Thursday, May 7, 2026.

To bolster the offer, Tamboran has secured a partial underwriting agreement with RBC Capital Markets and E&P Capital Pty Limited, serving as Joint Lead Managers. This agreement covers up to A$24 million (US$17 million) of the Retail Entitlement Offer, with RBC underwriting 70% and E&P 30%. Underwriters will receive a 5.0% underwriting fee on gross proceeds, plus a potential discretionary incentive fee of up to 0.5%. Furthermore, two institutional investors have committed to sub-underwrite approximately 97 million CDIs, representing about 90% of the expected offer size, for a 1.0% fee. The underwriting agreement includes standard termination conditions against adverse market, regulatory, or company-specific developments.