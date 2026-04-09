Perennial Announces Closure of Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Active ETF (ASX: DHOF)

Perennial Investment Management Limited (PIML), the issuer and Responsible Entity of the Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Active ETF (ASX: DHOF), has announced the upcoming closure of the Fund. Perennial Investment Management Limited is an Australian investment management firm that provides various investment solutions, acting as the Responsible Entity for the DHOF. PIML has applied to the ASX for the revocation of the Fund’s trading status, with the last day for units to trade on the ASX scheduled for 12 May 2026. Following the close of trading on this date, units in the Fund will be suspended, and the formal closure process will commence.

The decision to voluntarily wind up the Daintree Hybrid Opportunities Active ETF follows careful review. PIML stated the Fund is unlikely to achieve the scale required for economic viability. Additionally, the Investment Manager, Daintree Capital Management, believes the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s (APRA) 2023 decision to phase out additional Tier 1 capital instruments (hybrids) has significantly undermined the Fund’s core rationale. Consequently, PIML deems a voluntary wind-up to be in the best interests of Unitholders.

Unitholders in DHOF have two primary options: trading or redeeming their units through the ASX or directly with the Responsible Entity until market close on the Last Trading Day, 12 May 2026. Alternatively, Unitholders can continue to hold their units and participate in the Fund’s winding up. This will result in a final distribution payment, comprising any income and their proportionate share of the net proceeds from asset sales, paid to their nominated bank account by 31 July 2026. PIML will cover winding-up expenses, excluding transaction costs and taxes on asset sales. Unitholders should seek independent professional advice regarding their individual circumstances.