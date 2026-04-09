Ardea Resources Limited (ASX: ARL) announced on 9 April 2026 that its Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) has been selected to participate in the Australian Government’s Investor Front Door (IFD) program. This inclusion recognises the KNP’s national significance and strategic global importance, holding Australia’s largest nickel-cobalt Mineral Resource and being one of the largest in the Western developed world. Ardea is an ASX-listed nickel development company. It is in joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation, aiming to build, commission, and operate a multi-decade nickel operation.

The Investor Front Door pilot is a whole-of-government initiative designed to streamline regulatory approvals and improve access to government financing for nationally significant projects. For Ardea’s KNP, this support provides dedicated Federal Government engagement to streamline multi-agency approvals and enhance regulatory certainty, building upon its existing Major Project Status. The program will also facilitate access to government financing pathways, complementing strong interest already received from partners including Export Finance Australia and the Export-Import Bank of the United States. This enhanced coordination between Federal and State regulators is expected to support the timely progression of key KNP approvals, particularly for the Goongarrie Hub.

Ardea’s Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Penkethman, stated that the project’s inclusion in the IFD program is an important recognition of its national significance and strategic value to Australia’s Critical Minerals supply chain. He highlighted that the IFD support provides enhanced regulatory coordination and access to government financing, strengthening certainty as the company progresses the Goongarrie Hub through key approvals and development milestones. Ardea anticipates that direct engagement with the IFD team will accelerate and assist with expediting the progression of the KNP – Goongarrie Hub through its approvals and funding processes.