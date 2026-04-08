Shinhan Bank Initiates Major Samsung Share Sale

Shinhan Bank, a prominent shareholder in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), has commenced the sale of approximately US$2.1 billion (around A$3.2 billion) worth of shares in the South Korean technology powerhouse. Samsung Electronics is a global leader in electronics, renowned for its semiconductors, consumer electronics, and mobile communications. The bank is offering 15 million Samsung Electronics shares at a price point between 204,395 won and 208,605 won each, as detailed in a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. This pricing reflects a discount of 0.9% to 2.9% when compared to the stock’s closing price of 210,500 won on Wednesday. These shares represent approximately 0.25% of Samsung Electronics’ total shares outstanding.

While the term sheet itself did not provide a specific rationale for this substantial divestment, a recent regulatory filing offers critical insight. The filing reveals that Hong Ra-hee, who is the mother of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, entered into a securities disposal trust agreement with Shinhan Bank in January. This agreement was established specifically for the purpose of offloading 15 million Samsung Electronics shares, explicitly citing “tax payment and loan repayment” as the underlying motivations for the sale.

This transaction aligns with the ongoing financial arrangements of the family of the late Samsung patriarch, Lee Kun-hee. The family has been diligently managing significant inheritance tax obligations through a structured five-year instalment payment plan, which commenced in 2021. When approached for comment regarding the share sale, Samsung Electronics declined to provide a statement. Efforts to reach Shinhan Bank for comment were unsuccessful outside of regular business hours.