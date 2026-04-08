Middle East Conflict Strains US Credit Markets

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East is now creating subtle strains within U.S. short-term credit markets, potentially amplifying liquidity risks. Recent weeks have seen short-term credit spreads widen, reflecting a general risk-averse environment and investor jitters as geopolitical tensions persist. While the market initially largely brushed off the conflict, concern has mounted significantly as the situation has dragged on. Analysts are particularly observing emerging tension within the roughly A$2.25 trillion (US$1.5 trillion) U.S. commercial paper (CP) market, a critical short-term funding source for corporations and banks and a key barometer of financial stability.

Federal Reserve data indicates the spread between 30-day rates on AA-rated non-financial CP over the one-month Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) has widened to six basis points, up from zero before the conflict began on February 28. This increase signals that investors are demanding greater compensation to lend to high-quality corporates compared to U.S. Treasuries, an early sign of tightening credit conditions. Similar pressure is evident for lower-rated borrowers, with the spread for 30-day A2/P2 non-financial issuers over SOFR rising to 44 basis points from 17 basis points pre-conflict. Jan Nevruzi, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities, noted that “the entire curve just got priced higher,” meaning businesses now face increased funding costs.

Pressure is also building in the A$3 trillion (US$2 trillion) U.S. bank floating rate note (FRN) market, with widening FRN spreads signalling tightening credit conditions. Prime money market funds, major buyers of CP, have experienced asset fluctuations, including a 2% drop to A$1.869 trillion (US$1.246 trillion) in the week ending April 1. This suggests funds are allowing short-term holdings to mature, as J.P. Morgan’s Teresa Ho noted CP buyers are holding back for stability. Furthermore, the spread between 30-day A2/P2 credit and A1/P1 issues, a key risk indicator, has expanded to 38 basis points from 20 basis points prior to the war, aligning with a mild risk-off environment. Joseph Abate of SMBC Nikko Securities summarised the sentiment: “The general corporate financing story is all about people becoming more cautious about counterparty credit and credit exposures.”