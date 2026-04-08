Advance ZincTek Reports Strong Sales Growth and Critical Mineral Status

Company News

by Finance News Network April 08, 2026 04:28 PM


Advance ZincTek Ltd (ASX: ANO) has released a trading update and key operational information, highlighting robust sales growth and important classifications for its primary product. The company specialises in the production of high-grade zinc oxide, a versatile ingredient used in various products, including sunscreens, cosmetics, and industrial applications, and focuses on innovative manufacturing processes. For the period ending March 31, 2026, the company reported a significant increase in sales, alongside confirmation of zinc oxide’s status as a critical mineral, exempting it from proposed pharmaceutical tariffs.

A key highlight from the announcement is the official classification of zinc oxide as a critical mineral by the US Geological Survey, Department of the Interior, since 2022. This designation further means zinc oxide is exempt from the currently proposed 100% tariffs on pharmaceuticals. In broader industry news, UV chemical giant BASF reportedly raised prices of ingredients used in their UV chemical filters by 30% on April 1, 2026.

Financially, Advance ZincTek Ltd reported strong sales figures, with unaudited management accounts showing sales to March 31, 2026, reaching $9.589 million. This represents an 11.28% increase compared to the prior corresponding period, which recorded $8.617 million. Furthermore, the company maintained a strong balance sheet position, confirming it remains debt-free and has no debtors outside its trading terms. This comes amid a recent report from credit insurer NCI, which indicated a 158% increase in debtor insurance claims for the month of February across the market. The announcement was authorised by Geoff Acton, Managing Director of Advance ZincTek Ltd.


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