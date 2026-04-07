Trump’s 8pm Hormuz deadline a binary market risk

Trump’s 8pm (ET) deadline on Hormuz is a major market event and investors are underestimating the binary risk, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The stark warning from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as the dollar holds firm, oil trades above $110, and equity markets show only modest moves despite the escalating geopolitical tension tied to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical shipping lines in global energy supply.

US President Donald Trump has issued Tehran with a fixed deadline to agree to reopen the Strait or face direct attacks on key infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

Nigel Green says the current market reaction does not reflect the scale or immediacy of the risk.

He warns: “The ultimatum introduces a rare, time-bound geopolitical trigger with immediate global market implications.

“Markets are behaving as if this is background noise. A fixed, public deadline from the US president creates a binary outcome within hours—either de-escalation or direct strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

“This is rare and mispriced.

“Investors are used to geopolitical tensions simmering without clear timelines. Here, there is a clock. There is a defined moment where the situation either stabilises or escalates sharply.

Of course, this changes how risk should be assessed.”

Brent crude has already moved higher, yet the price action remains relatively contained given the stakes.

Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and disruption sends prices significantly higher, with knock-on effects across inflation, transport, and global growth expectations.

The deVere chief executive says the current pricing suggests complacency.

“Oil at these levels reflects tension, not disruption. Markets are not positioned for a scenario where shipping is impaired or where insurers begin to withdraw cover.

“If that happens, the move in energy prices accelerates fast and feeds directly into inflation expectations.”

Currency markets, meanwhile, are beginning to reflect a more defensive stance. The dollar’s resilience signals a shift toward safety, even as equity markets attempt to hold ground.

“The dollar is quietly telling a different story,” adds Nigel Green. “Capital is starting to move defensively, even if equity indices have not fully adjusted. Currency markets often lead in these moments.”

European equities opened slightly higher and US futures dipped modestly, reinforcing the view that investors are treating the situation as manageable. The CEO argues that such positioning leaves portfolios exposed to sudden repricing.

He comments: “A binary geopolitical event with a known deadline should not be treated as routine. The risk is asymmetric. Upside from de-escalation is limited in the short term, while downside from escalation is sharp and immediate.”

Iran’s response adds another layer of uncertainty. Reports of calls for civilians to form human chains around infrastructure, alongside rejection of US-backed proposals, point to a hardening stance rather than a pathway to rapid agreement.

Such developments should carry more weight in market positioning.

“Signals on the ground matter. Rhetoric has shifted, and actions are aligning with escalation rather than compromise.

“Markets tend to lag these shifts, and that creates opportunity but also risk.”

Focus now turns squarely to the deadline itself. Few geopolitical developments offer such a precise timing mechanism, making the next hours unusually significant for global markets.

Nigel Green concludes: “This is a potentially huge market event like no other. It’s a known unknown with a clock.”