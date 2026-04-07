Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) has announced its rejection of UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) takeover proposal, stating that the offer does not present sufficient value upside potential for its shareholders. This marks the latest development in the German bank’s efforts to resist the Italian suitor’s attempts to negotiate a deal. Commerzbank also indicated that UniCredit was unwilling to offer its shareholders an adequate premium. Commerzbank is a major German bank providing banking and financial services. UniCredit is an Italian global banking and financial services company.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Commerzbank addressed critical remarks made by UniCredit in its recent invitation to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting regarding the planned takeover offer. UniCredit’s invitation, scheduled for May 4, suggested that Commerzbank had not been cooperative in its responses to the proposed deal. UniCredit had expressed uncertainty about Commerzbank’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue concerning a possible combination or alternative forms of meaningful cooperation.

Commerzbank, however, countered that several interactions have occurred in recent weeks. The German bank asserted that a significant portion of the potential benefits outlined by UniCredit is not contingent upon a combination of the two institutions. Commerzbank believes it can independently realise these benefits without incurring the substantial execution risks associated with a merger.

Commerzbank’s rejection underscores the ongoing disagreement between the two financial institutions regarding the value and potential synergies of a merger. The future remains uncertain as to whether UniCredit will revise its offer or if Commerzbank will remain independent.