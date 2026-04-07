Goldman Sachs Credit Fund Bucking Redemption Trend

Goldman Sachs’ private credit fund reported that investors sought to repurchase just under 5% of shares in the first quarter, a figure that did not breach its cap. This contrasts with a broader industry trend of surging redemption requests, fuelled by fears that artificial intelligence could erode software companies’ earnings and their ability to repay loans. The concerns have rattled the private credit industry, prompting investors to reassess their exposure, redemption risks, and fundraising prospects. Goldman Sachs operates in the same market as other business development companies (BDCs). The company provides global investment, advisory, and financial services.

Several asset managers, including Morgan Stanley, BlackRock and Apollo Global, have recently capped redemptions at the standard 5% quarterly limit. The surge in withdrawal requests follows negative headlines regarding lending standards, valuations, and transparency within the roughly $2 trillion private credit industry. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s previous warnings about potential emerging issues have also contributed to investor apprehension. However, Goldman’s ability to meet all repurchase requests suggests that redemption stress may not be uniform across the sector, potentially easing some concerns.

Goldman Sachs indicated that a significant portion of its investors come from its private wealth channels, characterised as long-term investors capable of tolerating illiquidity. The bank maintains the health of the broader private credit industry is strong and default rates remain low across both public and private credit markets. Goldman has diversified its capital sources by maintaining an institutionally oriented private credit platform, insulating it from the repurchase dynamics that primarily affect funds exclusively for retail investors.

The fund generated approximately $823 million in proceeds from repayments and sales of portfolio investments, up from $669 million in the previous quarter. Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s broader private credit platform is comprised of over 80% institutional investors. The company’s direct lending platform reports a robust pipeline of institutional mandates across its senior direct lending strategies, with documentation and diligence underway on over $10 billion of commitments.